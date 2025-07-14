Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Saving Widewater Lagoon

The Prime Minister secured a groundbreaking partnership with President Emmanuel Macron on small boats last week, after months of negotiations led by the Home Secretary.

We also announced that we will build on the legacy of Sure Start by opening 1,000 Best Start Family Hubs in every local authority and joining up family services.

In Parliament, I met with FirstPort's regional team, pushing them on issues residents have raised regarding poor managing agent services, building on the work my colleagues and I are doing nationally to reform and fix the broken leasehold system and combat poor managing agents.

Locally, I have been coordinating multiple organisations to save Widewater Lagoon, as residents were concerned about the impact the hot weather is having on the ecology and wildlife. Due to the work of our fantastic community, the Environment Agency have now started work on unblocking the mitigation pipe that fills the Lagoon. It should fill up over the next fortnight, and I am so grateful to everyone living nearby for their work to save it.

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham with Glynn at Widewater Lagoon in Lancing.

I also met with Worthing West MP Dr Beccy Cooper to discuss restoring Worthing Lido to its former glory, which would be an incredible opportunity and a real tourist attraction.

Later in the week, I met with representatives from the Sussex branch of the British Independent Retailers’ Association and had a lovely time at Sompting Village Primary School’s fayre. On the weekend, I popped along to Shoreham Farmers’ Market where it was wonderful to chat to so many local residents.