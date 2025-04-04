Political opinion: Worthing MP welcomes news Rampion 2 wind farm given green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rampion 2, a major wind farm project off the Sussex coast has been granted planning permission, the government has announced.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, which will form an extension to the west and south of the existing Rampion Wind Farm, approximately 13km offshore, will provide 1.2GW of clean electricity, enough to power the equivalent of one million homes. While up to 4,000 jobs will be created in the construction of the site and its 90 offshore turbines.

Approval moves the government a step closer to delivering clean power by 2030, putting the UK within 4GW of the offshore wind range of 43-50GW set out in the Clean Power Action Plan. The decision follows measures in the new Planning and Infrastructure Bill which will fast-track approval for windfarms and other low-carbon infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West welcomed the announcement, saying, “I am a passionate supporter of increasing green energy and wind power capability and wholeheartedly back the government’s clean energy commitments. However, at a local level, we must still ensure that Rampion 2 works alongside our communities so that they benefit from this development on our coastal doorstep. And that our precious marine and South Downs environments are respected and protected to the full.”

Rampion Offshore Wind Farm

Approving the project, Energy Security Secretary Ed Miliband said, “The UK has a boundless supply of wind that cannot be turned on and off at the whims of dictators and petrostates.

“It’s time to get off the fossil fuel rollercoaster, roll out clean power, protect our energy security and bring down bills for good. This project puts us within reach of our clean power offshore wind target and will deliver secure, homegrown power for British families and businesses for decades to come.”