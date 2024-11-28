Investigations are ongoing to ‘identify sources of pollution’ in Worthing.

The Environment Agency has published its bathing water classifications for the year, highlighting the work that needs to be done to improve Worthing’s seawater.

A spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Councils said: “Teams from Worthing Borough Council are working with the Environment Agency and Southern Water to identify sources of pollution impacting the town's seawater.

“The publication by the Environment Agency of the nation's bathing water classifications for the year highlights the work needed locally to improve water quality for the benefit of everyone who lives, works and visits the town.”

Over the summer, the Environment Agency tested the seawater at Goring Beach and Beach House for the first time for harmful bacteria. This came after the council successfully applied to the government for bathing water status.

"Prior to that, no information was available on the water quality at either site,” the council added.

“The Goring Beach site has been classified as 'sufficient' seawater quality, while Beach House, the stretch of sea located off Beach House Grounds, has been classified as 'poor'.

“The Environment Agency, Southern Water and council officers have already tackled one source of pollution present in the samples - located and halted around the Worthing Beach House area.”

Worthing Beach (looking east) - opposite Beach House Grounds. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

‘By tracing a sign of pollution back’, Southern Water identified that the area's surface water system – which transports rainwater to the sea – was being ‘unknowingly contaminated with foul water by a local property’.

"The owner worked with the water company to quickly correct the historic misconnection,” the spokesperson added.

"Disappointingly, the existing bathing site at Heene Road has been downgraded to 'sufficient' this year, following 'good' classifications for the past three years.”

The council said investigations are ongoing to ‘identify the sources of pollution at all the sites’.

Goring Beach looking east towards Worthing Pier. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

Vicki Wells, Worthing's cabinet member for environmental services, said: “We're disappointed with these water quality classifications, but the additional data will help much-needed improvements.

“This is the first time we've been able to get an accurate picture of the water quality at Beach House and Goring Beach, following our applications to the government to designate the areas and have them tested by the Environment Agency.

“Working with our partners, we're committed to improving water quality for nature and ensure our communities can enjoy cleaner seas along our coast. This wouldn't be possible without our new bathing sites and I welcome the government's new public consultation on improving the bathing water regulations.”

Bathing water results are judged by the Environment Agency following its seawater samples being taken during the UK bathing season, which runs from May to September.

The council added: “The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs recently launched a new consultation seeking the public's views on its proposed changes to the Bathing Water Regulations 2013, which could see a number of changes introduced, such as removing fixed season dates and improved water quality measures.”

To have your say on the consultation, which closes on Monday, December 23, visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/reforms-to-the-bathing-water-regulations-2013.