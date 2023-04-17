Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
23 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Popular East Sussex-based Three Legs Brewing Company granted permission to relocate operations to Bexhill

Plans for a popular local brewery to relocate to Bexhill have been given the go ahead by Rother planners.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:29 BST

On Thursday (April 13), Rother District Council’s planning committee approved a change of use application connected to Beeching Road Studios — a council-owned facility at the former Sharwood’s factory.

The approval paves the way for the Three Legs Brewing Company, a craft beer producer currently based in Broad Oak, to move to the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as a change of use for the existing unit, the application also includes plans to install a taproom and chillers on site. According to the brewery, the taproom would be used for a small number of community events (around two each month), including farmers’ markets, arts fairs and cinema nights.

Most Popular
Beeching Road Studios (Google Maps Streetview)Beeching Road Studios (Google Maps Streetview)
Beeching Road Studios (Google Maps Streetview)

In its application, spokesman for the brewery said: “We aim for our Beeching Road production facility and taproom to become an industry-leading example in production of a high-quality product alongside a community-focused events-driven taproom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The building will be designed so that production is carried out to the rear of the building with increased capacity, cold storage, increased tank space and some other related equipment that will allow us to access a nationwide market.

“The front section of the building will house our hospitality operation including a small kitchen which will be fitted out by us and rented to a local business which is looking for a cost-effective way of expanding or establishing. However, this will remain integral to the tap room enterprise.”

While eventually approved, some councillors had raised concerns about the taproom ‘becoming a pub’, rather than an ancillary part of the brewing business. These concerns had been shared by some local residents, who had fears about disturbance from drinking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members were advised, however, that these concerns would be best addressed through the licensing process rather than planning.

For further information on the proposed development see application reference RR/2023/328/P on the Rother District Council website.

Beeching Road Studio’s website describes the site as being ‘there to support the growth of creative businesses in Bexhill and to develop an ecology that allows new and emerging artists to work alongside established creative practices, educational establishments and cultural organisations all within one studio network’.

Related topics:Bexhill