Plans for a popular local brewery to relocate to Bexhill have been given the go ahead by Rother planners.

On Thursday (April 13), Rother District Council’s planning committee approved a change of use application connected to Beeching Road Studios — a council-owned facility at the former Sharwood’s factory.

The approval paves the way for the Three Legs Brewing Company, a craft beer producer currently based in Broad Oak, to move to the town.

As well as a change of use for the existing unit, the application also includes plans to install a taproom and chillers on site. According to the brewery, the taproom would be used for a small number of community events (around two each month), including farmers’ markets, arts fairs and cinema nights.

In its application, spokesman for the brewery said: “We aim for our Beeching Road production facility and taproom to become an industry-leading example in production of a high-quality product alongside a community-focused events-driven taproom.

“The building will be designed so that production is carried out to the rear of the building with increased capacity, cold storage, increased tank space and some other related equipment that will allow us to access a nationwide market.

“The front section of the building will house our hospitality operation including a small kitchen which will be fitted out by us and rented to a local business which is looking for a cost-effective way of expanding or establishing. However, this will remain integral to the tap room enterprise.”

While eventually approved, some councillors had raised concerns about the taproom ‘becoming a pub’, rather than an ancillary part of the brewing business. These concerns had been shared by some local residents, who had fears about disturbance from drinking.

Members were advised, however, that these concerns would be best addressed through the licensing process rather than planning.

For further information on the proposed development see application reference RR/2023/328/P on the Rother District Council website.