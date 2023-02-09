​​Angmering Parish Council is promoting pride in the community and raising awareness of good works in the village as it seeks nominations for three awards.

The council is keen to recognise the achievements of people who voluntarily and selflessly work to improve and enhance the lives of others in the parish.

A spokesperson explained: "In recognising the huge benefit of this kind of work, it is hoped that others will be inspired to contribute to make the parish of Angmering an even better place to live.

"The aim of presenting these awards is to promote pride in the community and to promote the idea of the community as something to be valued. The presentation of the awards will provide an opportunity to increase awareness of the good works in the parish and to allow that work to be celebrated."

Previous winners: Angmering Parish Council chair Nikki Hamilton-Street, centre, presents the Fred Rowley Community Award to Angmering Medical Centre staff and vaccination centre volunteers in September 2021

The Volunteer of the Year for over-18s and Young Volunteer of the Year for under-18s are new awards, presented for in 2022 for the first time. They will be awarded to individuals who have selflessly given up their time to volunteering opportunities in the parish.

The Fred Rowley Community Award is for an individual or organisation that has demonstrated passion and commitment to making a difference, over a sustained period of time.

The council said: "The parish council is proud of the many community organisations and activities in the parish and the community spirit of residents."

Nominations for the Fred Rowley Community Award are accepted throughout each year but it is not necessarily an annual award. It could involve a good neighbour, helping to make the community a better place, enthusiasm that brings out the best in others or great courage, setting a good example to others.

Fred Rowley was well known in the village and the award was created in his memory following his death in July 2014. He was treasurer of the village hall committee, as well as being responsible for its maintenance and often carrying out work on the hall himself. He was also a member of other groups, which included Arun Choral Society and The Angmering Society.

There is no age restriction but nominees must live within the village of Angmering and you may not nominate yourself.

Previous winners of the Fred Rowley Award are sadly not eligible. These include Pat Turner, Angmering in Bloom, Roger Miles, Geoff Gibbs, Rita Williams, Amanda 'Sparkles' Phillips, Angmering Medical Centre and the volunteers from the Vaccine Hub.