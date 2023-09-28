BREAKING
Prior approval has been given by Eastbourne Borough Council for plans to create 24 new flats in the town.
By Sam Pole
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:28 BST
The plans will see offices at a bank on 63-67 Terminus Road become 24 residential units comprised of 20 one-bedroom flats and four studio flats.

The proposed development is a first, second and third floor office building on Terminus Road above Barclays bank and is self-contained with dedicated pedestrian access points at ground level on the south-east and north-west corners of the building.

In the design and access statement, Sussex Police said of the proposal: “The proposed premises are located within the centre of the night-time economy and as such the resident’s safety and security will be paramount.

Prior approval has been given by Eastbourne Borough Council for plans to create 24 new flats in the town. Picture: GooglePrior approval has been given by Eastbourne Borough Council for plans to create 24 new flats in the town. Picture: Google
"It is important that the boundary between public space and private areas is clearly indicated.

"A clear demarcation area will need to be created in order for the residents to have safe passage to and from the entrance to their apartments at all times without any infringement.”

