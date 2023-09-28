Prior approval has been given by Eastbourne Borough Council for plans to create 24 new flats in the town.

The plans will see offices at a bank on 63-67 Terminus Road become 24 residential units comprised of 20 one-bedroom flats and four studio flats.

The proposed development is a first, second and third floor office building on Terminus Road above Barclays bank and is self-contained with dedicated pedestrian access points at ground level on the south-east and north-west corners of the building.

In the design and access statement, Sussex Police said of the proposal: “The proposed premises are located within the centre of the night-time economy and as such the resident’s safety and security will be paramount.

"It is important that the boundary between public space and private areas is clearly indicated.