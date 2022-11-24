According to figures, 458 school-age Ukrainian children and young people (CYP) have been placed in the county’s schools at the start of the 2022/23 school year.
A recent ONS survey suggests two-thirds of Ukrainian families intend to stay in the UK.
However there is no data regarding the mental health and emotional wellbeing needs of Ukrainian children and young people.
Most Popular
It is known they have experienced trauma which is being observed by schools and other East Sussex County Council (ESCC) services.
Therefore ESCC is to provide support from youth focused social prescribers to Ukrainian CYP who will encourage participation in positive activities in the community for up to a year.
Eligible CYP will be identified as those experiencing mild to moderate emotional difficulties. Four social prescribers, funded through the programme, will work directly with eligible young people and their families to establish whether social prescription is the most appropriate form of support and, if so, to assist them to identify suitable activity provision.
These funded positive activities could be referred into by existing mental health support and referral processes as well as by other partners and services.
They will be delivered through purchasing activities from existing providers, drawing on the expertise and reach of local community sector organisations
Funding for the work is set to be allocated £303,820 from the Homes for Ukraine grant by the county council’s lead member for education and inclusion at a meeting on Monday (November 28).
According to officers: “The proposal was reviewed by the Ukrainian Advisory Group on 5 October 2022. The group, consisting of Ukrainian parents/carers, described it ‘a really wonderful proposal’, welcoming the recognition of the impact of war and trauma on their children, and this resultant social prescribing
proposal to support their wellbeing.
"They particularly appreciated the opportunity this presents for their children to develop meaningful, local connections with other children, families, and groups. No concerns were raised.
“As a comparator to a similar model of funded positive activities in the community: 80 Ukrainian children attended the summer HAF Programme. 100% of parents said their children enjoyed it and made new friends.”