Members of the public can now have their say on revised plans to build a new community of 700 homes in Lewes.

The South Downs National Park Authority said a consultation period has opened on the proposals, which would also see a new ‘cultural, business and flexible workspace’ created.

They said that Human Nature (Lewes) Ltd has submitted amended plans for the redevelopment of the North Street Industrial Estate and Springman House in North Street.

Major projects lead Kelly Porter said: “This is a major planning application on brownfield land in Lewes. The site is allocated for development in our Local Plan and this formal consultation period is a chance for people to have their say on the amended proposals. It’s really important that people comment on the application via the National Park Authority’s public access system, rather than via online petitions, other websites or comments on social media otherwise there’s no guarantee we will receive their comments.”

The rough area that Human Nature (Lewes) Ltd wants to redevelopment. Photo: Google Maps

People have until January 22 next year to submit their comments via the National Park Authority’s Public Access System. Visit the public access system at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications and search for reference SDNP/23/00526/OUT. The planning application should go back to planning committee in February 2024.

The South Downs National Park Authority said the proposals are phased, with one part of the consultation relating to proposals for full planning permission to ‘demolish existing buildings, construct flood defences, highways improvements, and the construction of buildings, of up to five storeys, to provide 44 dwellings’. They said outline planning permission is being sought for other phases, including buildings of up to six storeys comprising 656 dwellings, and up to 3,279m2 business, employment and flexible workspace.