Proposals for 700-home development in Lewes: have your say on revised plans as consultation opens
The South Downs National Park Authority said a consultation period has opened on the proposals, which would also see a new ‘cultural, business and flexible workspace’ created.
They said that Human Nature (Lewes) Ltd has submitted amended plans for the redevelopment of the North Street Industrial Estate and Springman House in North Street.
Major projects lead Kelly Porter said: “This is a major planning application on brownfield land in Lewes. The site is allocated for development in our Local Plan and this formal consultation period is a chance for people to have their say on the amended proposals. It’s really important that people comment on the application via the National Park Authority’s public access system, rather than via online petitions, other websites or comments on social media otherwise there’s no guarantee we will receive their comments.”
People have until January 22 next year to submit their comments via the National Park Authority’s Public Access System. Visit the public access system at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications and search for reference SDNP/23/00526/OUT. The planning application should go back to planning committee in February 2024.
The South Downs National Park Authority said the proposals are phased, with one part of the consultation relating to proposals for full planning permission to ‘demolish existing buildings, construct flood defences, highways improvements, and the construction of buildings, of up to five storeys, to provide 44 dwellings’. They said outline planning permission is being sought for other phases, including buildings of up to six storeys comprising 656 dwellings, and up to 3,279m2 business, employment and flexible workspace.
A South Downs National Park Authority spokesperson said: “The outline plans propose new parking provisions focusing on a mobility hub off The Causeway, highway improvements, including a realignment of North Street and Phoenix Place, a recycling and re-use centre, and construction of a new footbridge over the River Ouse and a riverside pedestrian walkway. A decision on the planning application was deferred at the National Park’s Planning Committee meeting in Lewes in October. The amended plans include additional information to address issues raised at the committee meeting, including around highways and design.”