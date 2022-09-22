Proposed block of flats near Haywards Heath's railway station

Central House in Perrymount Road is currently being converted from offices into homes.

Developers now want to build a block of 28 flats west of the existing building and have submitted plans to Mid Sussex District Council.

The building would have a predominantly brick appearance with the top floor, recessed from all sides and treated in dark grey standing seam.

Impression of proposed block of flats in Haywards Heath off Perrymount Road

The proposed windows are in a matching colour.

A total of 12 of the flats would have a triple aspect with the remainder benefiting from dual aspect.

All flats from the ground to the fourth floor would have west-facing balconies, with roof terraces for the fifth floor apartments.

The dwellings, save for one ground floor flat are all accessed from the main communal entrance/ communal corridors, stairs and lift.

Soft landscaping is proposed to the front, rear and sides of the new building providing scope for extra tree planting, grassed areas and shrubs. No existing on site trees are to be removed as part of the development.

A total of six car parking spaces including three disabled spaces are proposed for use by future residents. Provision has also been made for a covered and secure bicycle and for the storage and collection of general waste and recyclables.

The developer says providing on-site affordable housing is ‘not viable’.

The application concluded: “The proposals would make a contribution towards MSDC’s housing need and provide an appropriate mix of dwellings in an accessible, sustainable location.

“The proposed development makes an efficient use of vacant brownfield land and would enhance the character of the area by bringing forward a residential scheme of high quality design which complements the surrounding area and safeguards the amenity of neighbours.

“The proposals do not harm the significance of heritage assets and are considered to enhance the appearance of the area.

“The proposals accord with the principles of sustainable design and construction and

would provide resource-efficient dwellings.

“The proposals would provide residential accommodation which complies with internal space standards and provides generous and useable private amenity spaces of a scale appropriate for its intended users.”