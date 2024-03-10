Progress at the culverted area of West Chiltington Road has been limited. West Sussex County Council said this is due to consistent rainfall.

The major route – between the A259 Pulborough and West Chiltington – has been shut since before Christmas at Panners Drive, after flooding and ‘severe damage’ to the road surface, following the collapse of a culvert under the carriageway.

Residents said in February that local businesses were being hit by a loss of trade and there were concerns about drivers using a nearby narrow road – Stream Lane – as a short cut between the two villages. The road has a blind bend and is bordered by a stream.

As anger mounts, dozens of residents and business owners gathered for a protest on the road on Saturday (March 9).

Among them was a concerned local businessman named Martin Bennett.

He said: “It’s a significant road that takes a lot of traffic. A lot of people use it to commute and get to the supermarket and it's used by school buses. Thousands of cars use this route and postal services are being affected too.

"I fully understand the road needed to be shut for safety’s sake as there is great big hole. We were promised that, January 2nd, it would be looked at. Since then, the council have made every excuse available to a council to provide a reason why they can’t start.

"I’m not an engineer but this is not rocket science. We were able to build a tunnel under the sea between France and England. Surely digging a bit of road up can’t be beyond the means of a council which has the correct equipment.

"There's been no progress in three months. As local residents, we are fed up. We don’t understand it. We can’t get from A to B easily. There are alternate routes but they are now crumbling too."

Brian White, chairman of Nutbourne Residents’ Association, said local people are 'extremely frustrated'.

He added: "We are not getting anywhere. The most recent announcement is that it will be closed for the foreseeable future and I think it’s dreadful.

"It’s cutting the community off in West Chiltington with access from Pulborough. I can’t understand why they can’t put steel plates down and postpone the works.

"It’s infuriating. It’s impacting narrow Stream Lane and that is being destroyed. Vehicles that have entered the stream and there have been minor accidents. The condition of the tarmac is atrocious."

In its most recent statement, West Sussex County Council said it 'shares the community’s frustration' that the 'engineering solution needed' to reopen the road is being 'hampered to this degree'.

A spokesperson added: "We would like to reassure all those affected that this work is a key priority for us.

“We are monitoring the water level at the site daily and will restart work as soon as possible. The remaining work will take approximately one week but we need the current water levels to be lower.

“Please note: this estimated timescale is reliant on both lower water levels and having a week of no interruptions, whether that’s caused by the weather or unforeseen issues, such as exposing more utility services. The number of these services around the culvert is the source of further frustration as it means excavation must be done by hand, for everyone’s safety, and this further slows progress.”

Residents have suggested a number of options, inclduing the implementation of a 'temporary solution' until weather conditions improve.

Drivers also faced confusion after warning signs were stolen from the flood-hit South Downs road.

The ‘road closure’ signs disappeared on Thursday afternoon. Some drivers thought that the signs’ removal meant that the road had reopened – then faced having to do U-turns when they realised the road was still flooded.

