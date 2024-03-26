Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funding is part of the Swimming Pool Support Fund which has invested £80 million into 442 swimming pools across the country since last year. The investment will fund energy efficiency measures through Solar PV and pool covers, relieving financial pressure by reducing running costs.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield said: “I am delighted that Seahaven Swim and Fitness Centre has received almost £150,000 investment from the Conservative Government, improving the pools energy efficiency, keeping running costs down and giving more people the opportunity to swim whilst reducing our environmental impact”

