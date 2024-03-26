£150,000 government funding for Seahaven Swimming Pool
The funding is part of the Swimming Pool Support Fund which has invested £80 million into 442 swimming pools across the country since last year. The investment will fund energy efficiency measures through Solar PV and pool covers, relieving financial pressure by reducing running costs.
Lewes MP Maria Caulfield said: “I am delighted that Seahaven Swim and Fitness Centre has received almost £150,000 investment from the Conservative Government, improving the pools energy efficiency, keeping running costs down and giving more people the opportunity to swim whilst reducing our environmental impact”
Under the new sports strategy, the Conservative Government is aiming to get 3.5 million more people active by 2030, meeting the Chief Medical Officer’s guidance of 150 minutes per week of exercise for adults and 60 minutes per day for young people.