Public Notice Portal round-up: Disposal of open space in Worthing, new restaurant in Rustington and HGV storage at Littlehampton Marina

Plans for the disposal of open space in Worthing, alteration to a former bank for a new restaurant in Rustington, HGV storage at Littlehampton Marina and tree trimming are among recent applications and notifications on the Public Notice Portal.

• Littlehampton Marina has applied for change of use to allow for the storage of heavy goods vehicles and trailers, due to flooding issues in the past few years.

The application has been made by David Finnamore, secretary at Broomer Farm Trading Ltd, which owns Littlehampton Marina.

Change of use from caravan storage to the storage of caravans, large vehicles such as heavy goods vehicles, and trailers would be a departure from the Development Plan.

Notice of the disposal of open space at Homefield Park in Worthing has been published, affecting a strip of land mostly 6.6 metres in width

The alternative form of storage has been proposed in response to the ongoing flood risk, as HGVs present a 'more robust and practical solution'.

• Plans for the former NatWest bank building in Rustington have been submitted to Arun District Council.

The planning application for 154-160 The Street is a resubmission following conditional approval for changes to the property in July.

The new application seeks permission to install an extractor flue system in support of restaurant use and associated alterations to the front, side and rear.

Permission for Littlehampton Mosque at 1-5 St Martin's Lane, Littlehampton, was granted in April. Picture: Google Maps

• Plans to expand the new Littlehampton Mosque have been submitted to Arun District Council.

Safeer Ahmad, a trustee of Littlehampton Muslim Trust, has submitted a planning application for an extension to the side of the building, external and internal alterations, installation of solar panels on the roof and a vestibule on the front elevation.

The mosque is used as a community centre and place of worship. The extension would be on the north side, on the corner of St Martin's Road, and the vestibule would be on the east side, meaning the loss of two parking spaces.

• Trees at a retirement housing complex in Littlehampton need to be cut back to protect traffic, according to a planning application made to Arun District Council.

Winterton Lodge, in Goda Road, was built in 1989 for residents aged 60 and over, and the 63 flats and houses there are run by Grange Property Management.

Lesley Dennis, scheme manager, has applied for permission to crown lift or cut back a total of nine trees at the complex, which is within Littlehampton's East Street Conservation Area.

Notice of the disposal of open space at a Worthing park has been published, affecting a strip of land mostly 6.6 metres in width.

• Worthing Borough Council proposes to dispose of land at Homefield Park by way of a 99-year lease granted for operating heat network supply apparatus in connection with the Worthing Heat Network.

The notice states: "The land to be leased will comprise of subsoil and under-surface of a strip mostly 6.6 metres in width, except for an 18 metre long section, which will be 9 metres in width.

"The upper limits will be 0.5 metres below the surface and the lower limits will be 1 metre below the invert of the lowest laid pipes forming part of the Heat Distribution Network."

