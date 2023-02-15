Pulborough residents have spoken about feeling ‘abandoned’ due to a long closure of the A29 after a landslide, according to Labour.

A team of local party members conducted an on-foot survey of the route of the main diversion at the weekend (Sunday February 12) and discovered frustration and safety fears from residents and anger at West Sussex County Council for the chaos.

Many residents along Rectory Lane, Link Lane and New Place Road, reported serious issues with vehicles mounting pavements, cars being damaged while avoiding potholes and pedestrians feeling at risk.

Some have even reported developed health issues from the extra pollution and are spending thousands on extra glazing to reduce increased traffic noise. They reported that motorcycles are now revving up on the route at all hours of day and night.

Cone and potholes in Rectory Lane

Jane Mote, Labour’s branch secretary and Pulborough resident, said: “Residents have suffered nearly two months of chaos and safety risks. Some were so angry at the inaction and poor communication from West Sussex County Council that they said they were considering a council tax boycott.

“We wanted to listen to residents who feel abandoned. It’s clear WSCC needs to be present on the ground engaging with residents, holding meetings, communicating what is happening in more detail and asking their opinion. There needs to be more action to support local residents during this roads crisis to help ease their despair. It is hard to understand how a major A road and vital transport link for the region can remain shut for so long without any resolution in sight.”

Labour met parish councillor and local business owner Elizbeth Hunt who also lives on the diversion route. She warned some local businesses may not survive without more support.

A spokesperson for WSCC said: “West Sussex County Council is pro-actively engaging with local landowners regarding the ongoing situation on the A29 near Pulborough. We regularly have representatives present in the local area, either working with the relevant parties to get a solution agreed and implemented, monitoring the temporary measures that have been put in place. For example, diversion signage, or completing repairs required as a result of the increased traffic through local roads.

Jane Mote

“We have also set up a dedicated webpage (www.westsussex.gov.uk/a29-pulborough) which is regularly updated when new information is available, issue press releases to the local media outlets when significant updates need communicating and have a dedicated email inbox ([email protected]) for enquiries relating to the closure. We will continue with the communication channels until the road is fully re-opened.

“We have increased the frequency of the routine highway inspections on not only the official diversion route but also those roads being used locally to access the A283 and the A29. These include Rectory Lane, Link Lane, New Place Road, Broomers Hill Lane and Gay Street Lane. Once identified, safety defects (e.g. potholes) are being prioritised by the contractor to expedite repair works.

“For issues relating to driver behaviour, such as cars mounting pavements and motorcycles revving up the street throughout all hours, we recommend contacting Sussex Police via www.operationcrackdown.org.”

The A29 between Lower Street and Church Hill was closed on December 28 last year after a landslide caused by heavy rainfall on top of years of drying out of the clay bed that holds the steep banks together.

Labour members talking to a resident

Labour members in Pulborough

Labour members at the start of the closure

Jane Mote surveying potholes in Rectory Lane

Labour member Karen measuring potholes

Road closure signs

Damaged cones in Rectory Lane