Queen Elizabeth II: Public meeting to discuss Whitehouse Farm development postponed by Chichester District Council
Chichester District Council have announced to postpone their public meeting to discuss plans for the Whitehouse Farm development following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday, September 8, aged 96.
Following that Chichester District Council released a statement regarding the postponement of the meeting that was set to take place on Monday, September 12.
The statement said: “The Members' Briefing due to take place on Monday 12 September relating to the current outline planning application for the second phase of development at the West of Chichester Strategic Development Location, has been postponed.
"This decision has been made as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.“We will share details of the re-arranged date and time of the postponed meeting when available.”
At the meeting Chichester residents would have been given the chance to find out more about plans to build 850 new homes as part of the second phase of the development.