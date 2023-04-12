Question Time and business breakfast with Sussex MPs on Friday May 12

The Institute of Directors is staging its own ‘Question Time’, giving business leaders the opportunity to put questions to the MPs of Sussex.

The breakfast event – on Friday May 12 – will enable directors to put their most pressing questions to three of the county’s MPs. Inflation, skills shortages, trade post-Brexit and many more issues are all up for debate.

Taking part in the panel debate will be Henry Smith – MP for Crawley, Jeremy Quin – MP for Horsham and Mims Davies – MP for Mid Sussex.

Henry Smith is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and chairs the Future of Aviation All Party Parliamentary Group.

Jeremy Quin is a Minister of State in the Home Office with responsibility for policing, fire and tackling crime, while Mims Davies is a Minister for Safeguarding at the Home Office.

The floor will be open to IoD members and guests to put their questions, hear the MPs’ views and together discuss the hot topics of the day.

There will also be an opportunity to connect with fellow Sussex directors.

Date: Friday May 12 2023

Time: 9.30am to 11.30am (includes breakfast)

