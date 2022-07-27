Rail strikes in Sussex: Service level for Southern, Thameslink and Southeastern on Wednesday July 27

Meanwhile no Southeastern services are expected to run at all in Sussex.

The RMT held three days of strike action in late June and tens of thousands of RMT union members working for Network Rail and 14 operating companies is holding another walkout today (Wednesday July 27).

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The government need to stop their interference in this dispute so the rail employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us.”

File pic: Southern and Southeastern train

No Southeastern trains are expected to run on the Hastings line, while Southern’s Arun Valley, West Coastway and East Coastway lines are all due to be shut.

On the day after industrial action (Thursday July 28), no Southeastern services will run before 07:00. If you travel by train on the day after industrial action, expect severe disruption, and check your entire journey before you set off.

The only services running in Sussex on Wednesday will be on the Brighton Mainline, and shuttle services between Brighton and Hove.

Operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which runs Southern and Thameslink trains, will be running the same service plan as for the last strikes in June and warns there will be very few trains, with crowding expected, particularly on last trains, and possible delays.

Gatwick Express will not operate although the airport will have a limited Southern and Thameslink service.

There will be no service at all on many routes such as the Arun Valley, East Coastway and West Coastway lines.

Trains will start running at around 7.30am and finish between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

The next morning, on Thursday July 28, services will start at around 7.15am or later, and there will be an amended service on that day. Morning trains are likely to be very busy. Customers are recommended to travel later, plan their journeys and check again before travelling.

Strike action by the drivers’ union ASLEF at neighbouring train operators is also likely to affect GTR services on Saturday July 30.