Rail strikes in Sussex: Southern, Thameslink and Southeastern services running on Friday, June 24

Thousands of RMT members voted to walk out across Network Rail and train operating companies on Tuesday and Thursday and are due to do so again tomorrow (Saturday June 25) in a row over pay and potential job losses.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Southern and Thameslink trains, was one of the few companies where its employees did not back a strike. However since it relies on Network Rail staff to run its network, its services were also severely disrupted.

On Tuesday and Thursday the first two days of strike action, only the Brighton Mainline was operating in Sussex and even this was running a reduced timetable.

Train services have been heavily disrupted across Sussex this week

Although there are no strikes today (Friday June 24) passengers are being warned of disruption and reduced services across GTR and Southeastern’s networks.

Southeastern’s website says: “We will run an amended Sunday service which we expect to also be severely disrupted: No services will run before 07:15, with some stations having first services around 08:00. Some routes will see fewer services during the morning and across the day.. The following routes will not have a service: Horsham to Dorking, Beckenham Junction to Crystal Palace.”

“Some trains will have fewer carriages than normal weekday services, meaning trains are expected to be very busy.”

Southeastern’s website adds: “Services in between strike days are expected to be severely disrupted and extremely busy, especially in the early morning. We recommend you travel later if possible.”

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said earlier this week: “Our members will continue the campaign and have shown outstanding unity in pursuit of a settlement to this dispute.

“RMT members are leading the way for all workers in this country who are sick and tired of having their pay and conditions slashed by a mixture of big business profits and government policy.”