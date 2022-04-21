Reader letter: ‘Shame on you, prime minister, you have lost our trust’

During the pandemic, Chichester had some of the lowest infection rates in the country.
Why? Because we followed the rules and we all stepped up to help each other as a community.
During this really difficult time, many of us were not able to see our families, visit those sick or say goodbye to dear departed friends.
As mayor during the pandemic, it was important that leadership was by example and to encourage others to stay one step ahead of the pandemic.
How disappointing the prime minister who made the rules and subsequently broke the law seems to make light of it as if a fine for a speeding offence with the same sort of excuse of ‘I didn’t realise I was speeding at the time’.
Shame on you, prime minister, you have lost our trust, respect and confidence in you and this chaotic government.
At the moment, it is as if the four horses of the apocalypse have been released on us. Flood and fire due to climate change. Pestilence and now war in Ukraine. Add to this the dramatic rise in cost of living, energy costs, taxes and the consequences of Brexit coming home to roost; we will need to work together as a community even closer than before to protect the vulnerable and those families struggling to just get by here in Chichester.They will need our support as well as the heart-warming compassionate support for Ukraine.