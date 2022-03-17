READER’S LETTER: All we want is peace, not war

I can’t believe we are facing the threat of nuclear weapons, from President Putin.

The international community must not fall into the trap of escalating the threat of nuclear war by matching his nuclear rhetoric, and must prepare to quickly address the massive human and ecological impacts that may come from damage done to nuclear, chemical, and other industrial facilities in Ukraine.

The potential destruction and contamination presented by the Russian military’s occupation of Chernobyl, is also extremely worrying.

In 1977 I went on my first anti nuclear march in Eastbourne and shortly after joined CND (the campaign for Nuclear disarmament).

The peace sign we now all recognise was created on February 21, 1958 by British graphic designer Christian pacifist Gerald Holtom, who was tasked with creating the banners and signs for a nuclear disarmament march in London and he wanted a visual that would stick in people’s minds.

The design is partly based on naval semaphore flags that sailors use to communicate the combined the codes for N and D.

The international community must do everything in their power to bring this war to a fast and peaceful end, especially including ramping up sanctions on the greedy fossil fuel oligarchs, who benefit from the system.

It is these oligarchs, and not the Russian people, who are behind the war unfolding now.

This is just another jarring reminder of how critical it is that world leaders get serious about breaking our addiction to fossil fuels and to build a safe, secure renewable energy system for all.

All around the world, many groups have long campaigned against gas and other fossil fuels, which are at the root of climate change, toxic pollution, corruption, and conflict.

At the solidarity for the Ukraine event, it was good seeing everyone come together to call for an end to this war, but we must stand together in support to end all wars.

People everywhere want peace. Wars continue to destroy the lives of people across the world.

Wars in the Middle East, Africa, South America and Asia have forced millions from their homes, like we are seeing in Ukraine. Governments must continue to do more to support people seeking refuge from war and oppression - and to uproot racist responses and policies, that privilege one refugee over another.

The peace movement will continue to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and all those across the world who are facing oppression in the face of destructive wars, that they want no part in, and will continue to promote peace and dialogue and opposition to war in all its forms.