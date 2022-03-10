READER’S LETTER: Council explanation for Eastbourne Bandstand funding a red herring

After reading the article in last week’s Herald regarding the future of our bandstand, I am left with a sense of foreboding as to its future click here for Eastbourne Bandstand news.

When at least £3m is required to rectify years of financial neglect, the option of spending £750,000 is clearly only a short-term fix and the eventual overall cost will continue to escalate.

Eastbourne Borough Council has stated that the required funding is not available due to the effects of Covid over the last few years. This explanation is a total red herring, as it has been obvious for at least four or five years, even on a cursory glance, that the building was in desperate need of a major repair and renovation.

Eastbourne Bandstand (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-220126-123840001

I assume Cllr Steve Holt, in his capacity as lead Cabinet Member for Financial Services, has an experienced financial background and therefore must be fully aware that EBC has neglected its duty to regularly budget for this project and as they have not done so, they are now faced with the inevitable result of expecting central government to come to their aid.

With Mr Holt announcing in the same article that the council is going to save money by reducing the maintenance of the town’s parks and the seafront, this will only make Eastbourne look even shabbier than it is at present, especially in the eyes of our visitors.