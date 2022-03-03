Reader’s letter: Eastbourne council tax rise is adding insult to injury

Eastbourne Borough Council has decided in its wisdom to knock another nail into the coffin of our lovely town.
Visitors and residents alike will now find more litter in our streets; our public toilets closed earlier and the maintenance of our once beautiful seafront and parks greatly reduced.
But there will be a prize for anyone who can find a bench in a public place that looks fit to sit down on!
Please excuse the state of our once famous bandstand also. It’s due to be listed as a historical monument any day now! Who voted these people in? Surely we deserve better than this? The council tax increase of nearly two percent click here to read more just adds insult to injury.
