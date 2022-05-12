Reader’s letter: Eastbourne council’s pathetic stance on much loved Dotto train

So our pathetic local council cannot be bothered to run our Dotto train.

This valuable asset to our tourist industry was given to Stagecoach to operate, which promptly showed little interest in it.

Just like they did when our council allowed Stagecoach to take over our much-loved and historic bus operation.

DOTTO TRAIN, EASTBOURNE SEAFRONT [FOR PETER] APH31032 Dotto Train. SUS-140409-131019001

Councillors seem to forget that they are elected to be our servants when they take office.

If our council thinks that it is not capable enough to run it themselves then take it away from Stagecoach and ask, say Brighton and Hove (a reputable company that operates like a municipal) or Seaford and District, which does a decent job of the town tour with the open top buses.

I am sure that these firms could make it at least a break even operation.