Reader’s letter: Government should be helping everyone on benefits

After seeing the news about the mini budget, it is a disgrace for people who are on all benefits not just Universal Credit.

The people who are on Carers’ Allowance, ESA, and PIP have only seen a increase of 30 pence on carers’ allowance since Covid started.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It seems the government only looks to help working people even if they are on Universal Credit. A lot of people cannot work at all for health reasons. The government feels its helping everyone, but it is not.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 23: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street for the House of Commons to deliver his Spring Statement on March 23, 2022 in London, England. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to deliver the Spring Statement at the House of Commons as UK inflation hits a 30-year high amid escalating cost of living crisis. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) 775792071

Why doesn’t the government see it through the eyes of the poor instead of the rich or working people?

With inflation going higher in April due to covid and war, how does the government expect people who are on low income benefits not Universal Credit supposed to survive with no heating, no food, no support...