Reader’s letter: Government should be helping everyone on benefits

After seeing the news about the mini budget, it is a disgrace for people who are on all benefits not just Universal Credit.
The people who are on Carers’ Allowance, ESA, and PIP have only seen a increase of 30 pence on carers’ allowance since Covid started.
It seems the government only looks to help working people even if they are on Universal Credit. A lot of people cannot work at all for health reasons. The government feels its helping everyone, but it is not.
Why doesn’t the government see it through the eyes of the poor instead of the rich or working people?
With inflation going higher in April due to covid and war, how does the government expect people who are on low income benefits not Universal Credit supposed to survive with no heating, no food, no support...
It’s discrimination against people who are not on Universal Credit!
