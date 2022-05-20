Reader’s letter: I was outraged by behaviour of officers at Wealden planning meeting

Wealden District Council offices, Hailsham

I attended the Wealden District Council Planning Committee South meeting on Wednesday May 11, and was outraged by the stance taken by the planning officers present to advise the planning committee.

As a retired county council employee, I was always told that my role was to be a public servant, and carry out the instructions of the elected councillors.

Yet what I heard today was councillors asking the planning officers to carry out their wishes and instructions, and planning officers saying that they would be unwilling to do so.

Unfortunately there were problems with technology so the live webcast of the meeting may not be available, although we were assured that a recording of the meeting would be put on the website.

I do urge readers to listen to it, and consider how well spent our council tax is in employing these officers to enact councillors’ decisions.