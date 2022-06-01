Reader's letter: The UK - and Eastbourne - deserves better than this...

Just when you think our PM can’t sink any lower, he outdoes himself by rewriting the ministerial code so that there are no longer to be any references to honesty, integrity, transparency and accountability.

Understandably these are alien concepts to someone whose whole life has been predicated on self-interest and entitlement.Sadly, our MP and many other backbenchers continue to act as apologists and enablers for a charlatan with no moral compass and no political imagination who has brought shame on Downing Street.This country, and this town, deserve so much better!