Reader’s letter: What are Eastbourne MP’s red lines on Boris Johnson and ‘Partygate’?

Open letter to Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell over Boris Johnson and ‘Partygate’:

I refer to the two letters I sent you earlier this year on January 11 and January 31. My request to you today is the same.

The Prime Minister’s conduct in recent months has been disgraceful and he continues to be in denial that the breaking of the ministerial code, lying to the House of Commons and the country is a resigning matter.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street For PMQ's on January 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) SUS-220117-141031003

Other Prime Ministers in the past have understood this and have gone with some degree of dignity.

He daily continues to evade the evidence and is now confirmed by the Metropolitan Police as a breaker of the very laws he brought in during the Covid pandemic.

I would request that you and your colleagues put an end to this daily charade that demeans the office of Prime Minister and the country in the eyes of the world.

I would request that you do the right thing on behalf of your constituents and submit a letter to the chairman of the 1922 committee calling for a leadership contest.

I would also request that at the vote that you vote to refer matters to the Commons Privilege Committee so that they can decide if the Prime Minister’s behaviour is “in contempt of the house” .

Or if you are unable to do this at least abstain from the vote.

I suspect you will reply that he is doing a good job, got Brexit done (have you seen the lorry queues on the M20), highest growth in the G7, his leadership on Ukraine etc etc.

However, I would ask what is your red line? If not now when?

If he is fined again for other Covid parties is it then? Or will you and your colleagues just stay quiet and hope it will all go away while the blundering and lying continues apace?