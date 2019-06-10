Recycling collection changes due in Wealden and Lewes

Recycling collections in East Sussex are set for changes later this month.

From Saturday June 29 the county’s residents will no longer be able to recycle Tetra Pak cartons as part of their normal household collections.

Residents will also no longer be required to separate out glass, mixing it in with the rest of their recycling waste instead.

People living in the Lewes district already operate under this system.

The changes come as Hastings, Rother and Wealden councils move their joint waste collection contract from Biffa, taking over from previous contractor Kier.

Roy Galley, chair of the East Sussex Joint Waste and Recycling Committee, overseeing the work of the Joint Waste Partnership, said: “In Biffa we are joining forces with a specialist waste company with a proven track record. We’re confident they will deliver an excellent, value-for-money service for our residents.

“We’d urge people to start thinking ahead now. Bear in mind that if your next recycling collection date falls after June 29, you should start putting recyclable glass bottles and jars in your recycling bin, and put Tetrapaks in the refuse bin with your non-recycled waste.

“As with any change, it’s possible there may be some disruption. We’d ask residents to check their local district or borough council website for updates of any changes to services and to continue to report any missed collections before 5pm on the next working day.”

While part of the previous joint waste contract, Eastbourne Borough Council is not moving to Biffa. Instead it has opted to set up a Local Authority Controlled Company to run the service on behalf of the council.

Under the terms of the new contract, East Sussex County Council is once again responsible for disposing of recycling waste once collected. It has appointed Viridor to run this service from June 28.

Recycling will be taken to its materials recycling facility at Crayford for processing.

This had previously been done by Kier as part of the joint waste contract, while Lewes had a separate contract with Viridor.

Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council deputy leader, said: “Advances in technology mean we’re now able to sort glass for recycling without the need to place it in separate containers, which hopefully will make things simpler for residents.

“We’d encourage residents to check on their local district or borough council website what kinds of materials can be recycled. Please continue to rinse out any items before putting them loose in your recycling bin or pink sack, to avoid contamination of waste.”

After the changeover, residents will no longer need their glass recycling box and can either keep it for other uses in the home, garage or garden or take it to their local household waste recycling site. They should not put these boxes in their recycling or refuse bin.

According to the county council, Viridor is unable to recycle Tetra Paks due to the complexity of separating the different materials used in their manufacturing.