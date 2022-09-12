Redevelopment of former Wivelsfield Green builders' yard approved

On Wednesday (September 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee approved an application to build six houses in place of the former Travis Perkins depot in Green Road, Wivelsfield Green.

The scheme will see the removal of existing commercial buildings from the site, with three pairs of semi-detached houses to be built in their place.

While it had been recommended for approval by planning officers, the scheme has seen objections raised by a number of local residents and Wivelsfield Parish Council.

The parish council’s concerns were around the density of the development, which had been reduced in scale during the application process. These views were not shared by the majority of the committee, however, which approved the scheme on a majority verdict.