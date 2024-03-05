Reform Party at the starting blocks at first local public event in Bognor Regis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 50 people braved the appalling night weather, non-stop rain and gusty winds, to find their way to the Hothampton Arms Public House on London Road and meet the new Reform Party candidate, Sandra Daniells.

Sandra is a well known local business lady, she has been a town and district counsellor as well as Mayor of Bognor Regis.

Many in the audience wanted to know what difference a new party could offer and she gave an overview of the manifesto.

Questions from the audience mainly centred on local matters such as the poor state of the roads, the lack of footfall in town centres due to loss of business, the rapid increase in house building in the area and immigration - all of which have had a negative affect the electorate within West Sussex.

Future public meetings are scheduled for Littlehampton and Rustington.