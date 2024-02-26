Reform UK unveils a bold vision for Britain at Spring conference and rally in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event served as a platform for Reform UK to unveil its comprehensive pledges and promises aimed at driving forward crucial reforms for the betterment of Britain.

As a proud councillor in the Hastings Borough Council and the prospective parliamentary candidate for the Hastings and Rye constituency representing Reform UK, I had the distinct privilege of attending this significant gathering, following an invitation extended by our party leader, Richard Tice. It was an honour to participate and address key issues concerning our constituency and the nation as a whole.

At the heart of yesterday's event was the unveiling of Reform UK's contract with voters, a groundbreaking initiative that underscores the party's unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and delivering real change for the people. This contract outlines a bold agenda encompassing vital areas such as slashing government taxes, bolstering the economy, improving the NHS, and much more.

Councillor Lucian Fernando.

In a political landscape often marred by vague promises and empty rhetoric, Reform UK's decision to publish a detailed contract with voters sets a new standard for electoral accountability. We understand the profound importance of every single vote, and we do not take it for granted. By offering a clear and concise blueprint for action, we empower voters to make informed decisions and hold us accountable every step of the way.

For those interested in learning more about our contract with the people, I invite you to access the document via the following link: Reform UK Contract With The People.

Also, if you want a digital copy, please email us at hastingsandrye@reformuk.com.

As we look ahead to the upcoming general election, Reform UK stands ready to champion the cause of reform and lead Britain towards a brighter future. Our message is clear: