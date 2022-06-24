Removal of Covid signs 'shows Crawley is well on the road to recovery'

The signs, which were put up in June 2020, included floor vinyls, lamppost wraps and metal signs.
These signs – with messages about social distancing, mask wearing and contactless payments – remained up during further restrictions over the past two years to help provide guidance and make retail spaces safe for the return of shoppers.
The neighbourhood services team has been removing all of these signs from the town centre and neighbourhood parades over the past few days – with a little help from leader of CBC Michael Jones and Atif Nawaz, cabinet member for planning and economic development
Councillor Nawaz said: “The removal of this signage is a powerful visual message demonstrating that Crawley is well on the road to recovery.
“With restrictions having fallen away, we’re determined to promote the town centre and our neighbourhoods and make it clear that Crawley is fully open for business.”