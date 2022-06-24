Removal of Covid signs 'shows Crawley is well on the road to recovery'

The signs, which were put up in June 2020, included floor vinyls, lamppost wraps and metal signs.

These signs – with messages about social distancing, mask wearing and contactless payments – remained up during further restrictions over the past two years to help provide guidance and make retail spaces safe for the return of shoppers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The neighbourhood services team has been removing all of these signs from the town centre and neighbourhood parades over the past few days – with a little help from leader of CBC Michael Jones and Atif Nawaz, cabinet member for planning and economic development

Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development (left) and Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of the Council (right)

Councillor Nawaz said: “The removal of this signage is a powerful visual message demonstrating that Crawley is well on the road to recovery.