‘Responsible budget fit for the future’ approved

As a council we are doing all we can to provide essential support across the county as we continue to live in uncertain times. There are more than 850,000 residents in our county. And we all use council services.

The council budget that was approved at County Hall this week sets out how we will support our services and meet our commitments for the financial year ahead.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many local elected representatives, annual budget council is a focal point in the calendar year. Yet budget time does not stand alone as a one-off event in February. It is part of how we deliver local government for residents round the clock all year round.

County council leader Paul Marshall

The council budget helps shape the commitments and ambitions in Our Council Plan which sets out how money should be spent and performance measured.

When we talk about the budget, the numbers involved sometimes distract from the fact that what we are talking about is how we use our resources to help people.

The numbers are worth talking about though. Together the Revenue and Capital budget elements provide the sound financial management required to maintain and improve the services that the Council delivers. The proposed 2022/23 revenue budget is £648 million and the proposed Capital Programme amounts to £755 million.

In general terms, the revenue budget covers the running costs of Council services and is funded by Council Tax, grants (some of which are ringfenced), and fees and charges. The Capital Budget covers long term investment in assets where their value will be realised over more than one year, (such as school buildings and roads), and includes capital projects that may take more than one annual budget cycle to deliver.

Here are a few examples of where the money goes.

This year’s budget includes investment of £7.5 million in response to changes in population and the increasing complexity of care, this helps to make sure people can get adult social care when they need it.

We’re also maintaining 2,500 miles of roads as well as 2,400 miles of footpaths and cycle lanes in the county. An additional investment of £2.6 million of revenue funding, with £2.4m of funding specifically earmarked to address safety critical areas. In addition to this, a further £21 million of capital funding will be invested in the road maintenance programme over five years.

I’ve previously spoken about my very real concern about the threat of climate change and what this could mean for West Sussex. Action in vital and urgent. We’ve backed our commitments with an investment of £10 million of capital funding to support the delivery of the Council’s Carbon Net Zero strategy.

As part of this year’s budget, a total increase in Council Tax of 2.99 per cent was agreed. This includes a 1.99 per cent general increase plus an additional 1 per cent dedicated for adult social care. This is an average increase of £45.18 on a Band D property, which is 87 pence per week compared to last year’s bill. This was not undertaken lightly at this time of rising prices. We’ve allocated up to £3 million for the second year running to provide support for households experiencing financial pressures in paying Council Tax. Working age residents claiming Council Tax reduction relief can benefit from having their Council Tax bill reduced by up to £150, this is separate from announcements by national government to support Council Tax payers in Bands A to D which are due to be introduced in the year ahead.

I truly believe our County benefits from the budget decisions which reach out from the Council Chamber into all our communities to provide essential support and make a real positive difference to people’s lives.