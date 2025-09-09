Further plans for the former NatWest bank building in Rustington have been submitted to Arun District Council.

The planning application for 154-160 The Street is a resubmission following conditional approval for changes to the property in July.

Permission was granted to Foster Wickens Investments for plans to alter the front elevation with the installation of recessed shopfronts, replacement windows and replacement doors to the side and rear.

The new application seeks permission to install an extractor flue system and associated alterations to the front, side and rear. Comments on this should be made by September 25.

The building has been vacant since the bank closed in July 2024. In the design and access statement for the first application, it stated the aim was to carry out a comprehensive refurbishment with the aim of attracting new tenants.

The installation of new shopfronts and other windows and doors would make it possible 'to sub-divide the unit at ground floor level to maintain a level of flexibility with regards to the amount of floor space that could be made available'.

The new application proposes an extractor flue system in support of restaurant use.

