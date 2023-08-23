Retrospective plans approved for seven bedroom conversion at house in Eastbourne
The plans submitted are for the conversion of one home into one flat with seven rooms to be used as an HMO at 48 Carew Road in Eastbourne.
The original conversion of the 1040 square foot property took place on October 1, 2018.
A house becomes an HMO if both of the following apply: at least three tenants live at the property, forming more than one household and you share toilet, bathroom or kitchen facilities with other tenants.
In a statement of approval, planning officer Chloe Timm wrote: “The change of use provides a good level of accommodation for the occupiers of the HMO, does not impact on the amenities of the surrounding occupiers or the visual amenity of the area. The application is found to be in accordance with national and local policy.”