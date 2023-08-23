Retrospective plans approved for seven bedroom conversion at house in Eastbourne

Retrospective plans have been approved for the conversion of a house in Eastbourne to a HMO (House of Multiple Occupation).

The plans submitted are for the conversion of one home into one flat with seven rooms to be used as an HMO at 48 Carew Road in Eastbourne.

The original conversion of the 1040 square foot property took place on October 1, 2018.

A house becomes an HMO if both of the following apply: at least three tenants live at the property, forming more than one household and you share toilet, bathroom or kitchen facilities with other tenants.