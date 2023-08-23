BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Retrospective plans approved for seven bedroom conversion at house in Eastbourne

Retrospective plans have been approved for the conversion of a house in Eastbourne to a HMO (House of Multiple Occupation).
By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:31 BST

The plans submitted are for the conversion of one home into one flat with seven rooms to be used as an HMO at 48 Carew Road in Eastbourne.

The original conversion of the 1040 square foot property took place on October 1, 2018.

A house becomes an HMO if both of the following apply: at least three tenants live at the property, forming more than one household and you share toilet, bathroom or kitchen facilities with other tenants.

In a statement of approval, planning officer Chloe Timm wrote: “The change of use provides a good level of accommodation for the occupiers of the HMO, does not impact on the amenities of the surrounding occupiers or the visual amenity of the area. The application is found to be in accordance with national and local policy.”

Related topics:HMO