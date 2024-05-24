Retrospective plans submitted for Eastbourne hotel to operate as 10 room HMO

A planning application was submitted for the conversion of the HMO at Fairlands Hotel into flats but the plans were withdrawn.

Plans included building two additional floors of accommodation to allow space for 14 two-bedroom flats, as well as proposals to demolish and replace the rear extensions of the building.

The respective application is being made to retain the current building as a 10 bedroom HMO, downsizing from 24.

The site has been operating as a hotel/HMO for approximately seven years. The council inspected the property and authorised a licence for a 24 room HMO.

The application has been submitted to rectify the current use of the building as an HMO for the 10 rooms.

Plans state, that if permission is granted, a further application would be made to convert and extend the building into flats.

Two objections were made to the original conversion plans, which both outlined concerns over the development’s impact on the nearby Da Vinci Hotel in Howard Square.

Owner Paul Metcalf, who objected said: “I would like to point out that any increase to the height of the building would be detrimental to my guest rooms and would further block out the light to the property.

"What assurance do I have that the building’s additional height and closer proximity is not going to plunge our rear guest rooms into permanent darkness?”

