Retrospective plans submitted for seven bedroom conversion at house in Eastbourne

Retrospective plans have been put in place for the conversion of a house in Eastbourne to a HMO (House of Multiple Occupation).
By Sam Pole
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:02 BST

The plans submitted are for the conversion of one home into one flat with seven rooms to be used as an HMO at 48 Carew Road in Eastbourne.

The original conversion of the 1040 square foot property took place on October 1, 2018.

A house becomes an HMO if both of the following apply: at least three tenants live at the property, forming more than 1 household and you share toilet, bathroom or kitchen facilities with other tenants.

Retrospective plans have been put in place for the conversion of a house in Eastbourne to a HMO (House of Multiple Occupation). Picture: Google Maps

Residents are being asked to comment on the application via Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal online by July 20, with Eastbourne Borough aiming for a Target Determination Date of August 17.

If you wish to comment or view the application visit Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal using the reference: 230409

