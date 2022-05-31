On Monday (May 30), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee considered amended plans to demolish a block of garages in Broomfield Street and build seven houses in its place.

The application follows on from a similar scheme gaining planning permission last year. The new proposals were largely the same, but would have seen an existing building in Broomfield Street retained rather than being replaced by a new build.

This had resulted in a significant reworking of the main site’s access, making it narrower than before. Officers said these changes were deemed acceptable by East Sussex Highways and had recommended the scheme for approval as a result.

Garages off Broomfield Street, Eastbourne

The committee took a different view however, concluding that the changes would result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety.

Committee chairman Peter Diplock (Lib Dem) said: “It is one of those examples where [East Sussex Highways] have their rules that apply most of the time — and most of the time they are sensible — but it is no substitute for local knowledge we as councillors have on this committee, knowing our wards as we do.

“Certainly the sense I get is we are not happy with this one.”

The refusal does not affect the previously approved outline scheme, which still has permission to move ahead.