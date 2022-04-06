Revised development plans for Bexhill’s Sussex Beds site

In an application to Rother District Council, a developer is seeking planning permission to demolish the existing Sussex Beds building in King Offa Way and build two new retail units on the wider site.

Sussex Beds would remain open if the scheme was approved, with the business moving into a new unit on the site prior to demolition of its existing building.

The scheme follows on from a previous version of the application, which was approved by council planners in March 2019. The revised proposals are largely the same as previously-approved scheme.

Artist's impression for proposed development of Sussex Beds site

The only significant differences are in terms of the position and design of the proposed buildings. According to the applicants the changes to the design are largely the result of a need to reposition the proposals to be able to fit into the realities of the site.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the applicant said: “This proposal follows the principle, scale, massing, phasing and general site layout of the approved scheme.

“As with the approval, phase one involves construction of a new building in the car park, to allow the existing occupiers to move into that. The second phase then involves demolition, and replacement with new, of the existing building.

“Following completion, the area will be rejuvenated and transformed into a modern, eye catching retail development, which will bring new life and business to the area using a contemporary and dynamic design ethos.”