Ringmer housing plans return to committee after delay

Layout of the Ringmer development

Next Wednesday (December 8), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is due to consider an outline application seeking permission to build up to 97 homes on land to the south of Lewes Road and Laughton Road.

The scheme was previously set for debate at another meeting in November, but that meeting was cancelled at short notice due to Covid safety concerns surrounding the high numbers expected to attend.

While recommended for approval, the application has seen a number of objections from residents, with fears around infrastructure pressures and impact on the highways network.

Objections have also been raised by ward councillors Sean MacLeod and Emily O’Brien, who argue the scheme would see Ringmer grow beyond the level of development set out in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

As an outline scheme, the application only seeks approval for the principle of development, with all other matters reserved for a later decision. As a result, officers say the final number of houses could fall short of 97 once more detailed plans come forward.

One reason for this could be that East Sussex Highways have concerns about the impact of additional housing on the junction at Earwig Corner, which is currently set to undergo improvement works as part of another housing development.

As the junction works have not yet been completed, East Sussex Highways says it cannot yet model what impact the additional houses will have. Officers say the final number of houses could be reduced as a result of this modelling.

While only outline proposals, the developer’s plans would see affordable housing, a community hub and public toilets built on the site. It would also include ecological mitigations.