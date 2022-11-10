On Wednesday (November 9), Lewes District Council’s planning committee granted permission to an application to erect a solar panel array and its associated infrastructure on a series of fields between Uckfield Road and Norlington Lane.

The proposals, from community interest company OVESCO, had split opinions across the district, with both supporters and objectors numbering in the hundreds.

A key concern of objectors — which included Ringmer Parish Council, several campaign groups, MP Maria Caulfield and ward councillors Emily O’Brien and Johnny Denis — had been the loss of farming land and its impact on the countryside character of the surrounding area.

Proposed location of solar farm in Ringmer

Ringmer parish councillor Sarah Phillips was among several outside speakers to make these objections clear. She said: “Norlington Lane has more listed properties than any other part of Ringmer. All will be adversely impacted by the industrialisation of the lane, as will the public footpath across the site.

“Currently walkers can stroll through fields in between the crops of prize-winning sweetcorn. In future they will be walking down an urban-style alleyway with high metal fences and CCTV cameras.”

Similar criticisms were raised by several committee members, including Conservative councillor Richard Turner, who said the site would look like a ‘detention centre for solar panels’.

He added: “There is absolutely no benefit to Ringmer Parish Council or to the community whatsoever. This doesn’t even get [Community Infrastructure Levy].

“So Ringmer is going to get diddly squat and its going to be a blot on the landscape for some 35 years and believe you me it is going to be a blot on the landscape.”

But Green councillor Milly Manley, who went on to propose the scheme be approved, said: “There are more reasons to support this application than not. There are too many positives.

“With the weight of the climate crisis and the need for greener and cleaner energy, this far outweighs the visual impacts. I do understand that this affects those in the immediate vicinity most, however this council unanimously agreed to declare a climate emergency.”

Following further discussion, the scheme was approved in line with officers’ recommendation. However, it was on a tight margin, with five votes in favour to four against.

In doing so, the committee imposed an additional condition, requiring further planting to screen some of the buildings required as part of the site’s infrastructure.

Despite the committee’s approval, it is understood the council intends to refer the scheme to the Secretary of State. Planning permission will only be granted if it is not called in.

Even then, questions will remain around the next steps for the project.

When it was first announced back in March last year, council leaders hailed the solar farm as an ‘exciting project’.

As the project has progressed, however, political leaders have been less keen on the plans.

The matter came to a head in August, following publication of an updated Agricultural Land Classification report. This showed parts of the site were of a higher agricultural quality than first thought.