Ringmer ‘wants its pool open for business’

Ringmer Pool, which is behind King’s Academy, closed at the start of the first national lockdown in March 2020 and briefly reopened that September only to shut again due to a ‘major failure of significant plant and equipment infrastructure’.

It has been out of use ever since.

Last year the county council invited expressions of interest from potential operators, but only one with the detail required was received by the deadline and this would have needed ESCC to commit to ongoing financial support and significant capital investment in the pool.

ESCC is therefore starting a 12-week public consultation asking for ideas and suggestions for the financially sustainable future management of Ringmer Pool.

This was approved by Nick Bennett, lead member for resources and climate change at a meeting on Thursday (April 28).

Johnny Denis (Green, Ringmer and Lewes Bridge) described how the pool was of ‘immense value’ to both Ringmer and surrounding villages and its loss ‘has been felt very hard’.

He said: “When East Sussex County Council has consulted Ringmer residents in the past, it’s to close something so there is a fear that’s what this is about.”

Mr Bennett described how the officers’ report made it clear they were seeking ideas and suggestions from people, but to be ‘open and honest’, he also pointed out how it says the ‘use of the swimming pool could change if there is not a financially sustainable model for ongoing use’.

After the meeting, Mr Denis said: “Ringmer residents are dismayed that no tangible progress has been made in bringing Ringmer Pool back into use for the whole community.

“This consultation, finding out what the community want, and that, unsurprisingly, we do actually want a pool – a pool that the community raised funds to build in the first place, should have been carried out years ago!