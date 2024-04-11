Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sussex Police Federation’s latest pay and morale report show that 84 per cent of officers feel more ‘worse off’ financially now than they were five years ago and 17 per cent ‘never’ or ‘almost never’ have enough money to cover all their essentials.

The report, published earlier this week, showed that 91 per cent of respondents have seen living cost increases in the previous month and 76 per cent of officers are dissatisfied with their pay.

Concerningly, 17 per cent of Sussex Police officers who responded to the survey said they intend to resign from the police service either ‘within the next two years’ or ‘as soon as [they] can’.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with police officers as they walk in the corridors of the Swan Walk shopping centre during a visit in Horsham, West Sussex, on April 10. (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

During his visit to Horsham on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said: “I would like to say thanks to all our police officers in Sussex and across the country with an incredible job, they do keeping our safe.

"One of our signature manifesto commitments was putting 20,000 more police officers on our street and I’m pleased that we deliver there. And that's what people want to see, and it's right that we've delivered on that.

“We also accept, in full, the recommendations of the independent pay review body last year which was around a seven per cent increase for last year for police officers.

“We're continuing to back our police and, when I talk to them, I’m making sure we're cutting bureaucracy for them, but also giving them the powers they need to tackle crime – whether it's stop and search or our new measures to seize knives when they see them or tackle anti-social behaviour.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with Conservative MP Jeremy Quinn (L) and Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne (R) during a visit in Horsham, West Sussex, on April 10, 2024. (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On the effect it is having on the cost of living for police officers, the PM replied: “That's why when I first got this job I said my number one priority was to halve inflation, I'm pleased that we've delivered on that.

"Inflation is now down from 11 per cent to around three and a half and at the start of this year you can see the economy has turn to corner.

"Not just inflation but wages have now been rising for several months in a row ahead of prices. Taxes are being cut by £900. That's just kicked in the last few weeks and pensions are rising by £900.

“Energy bills are tumbling by hundreds of pounds. Inflation is expected to hit target in the coming months and I think all of that demonstrates that our plan is working. I want to give people piece of mind that there's a brighter future ahead.

“There’s financial security for them and their family if we stick to our plan.”

Whilst police officers received a seven per cent pay rise in 2023, they have still seen an ‘incredible 16 per cent real-terms pay cut’ over the past 12 years, according to the Sussex federation.

A spokesperson added: “Police chiefs have pointed out that the high cost of living in the UK is placing an even bigger strain on officers, as well as hampering recruitment. They have asked the government for officers to receive a six per cent pay rise in 2024.

"Officers are also struggling with low morale and lack of support. The survey found 92 per cent of officers said they do not feel respected by the government, and 53 per cent said they were experiencing low morale.

"Sixty-nine per cent of respondents from Sussex Police said that they would not recommend joining the police to others, whilst 69 per cent also said they do not feel valued within the service.”

Raffaele Cioffi, chairman of the Sussex Police Federation, said the profession is ‘under attack by the very people that are meant to support us’ in delivering the main function.

He added: “Government, it is time to step up and deal with the pay crisis that you have created.

“Our members are struggling. The government are demanding more and more for less. This cannot continue. Meaningful funding for policing is required… otherwise you set us up to fail.

“Our members are doing one of the most difficult jobs within the community and deserve the appropriate remuneration to stay within the profession. It is time to make the Police Pay Review Body truly independent and allow them to implement the pay review based on evidence and not political agenda.”

The report also showed that 17 per cent of officers had suffered one or more injuries that required medical attention as a result of work-related violence by members of the public in the last year.

Only 17 per cent of officers who responded reported having access to double crewing at all times whilst on duty.

As many as 67 per cent of respondents from Sussex Police said that over the last 12 months, their workload has been ‘too high’ or ‘much too high’. Five per cent of officers said that they have ‘never’ or ‘rarely’ been able to take an 11-hour break between shifts in the last 12 months and 37 per cent said they feel ‘always’ or ‘often’ feel pressured into working long hours.

A federation spokesperson added: “Sadly, 83 per cent of respondents from Sussex Police indicated that they had experienced feelings of stress, low mood, anxiety, or other difficulties with their health and wellbeing over the last 12 months, and 45 per cent said that they find their job ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ stressful.”

Sussex Police was asked to comment on the survey, which is based on 1,214 responses received from its officers.

Adrian Rutherford, director of Peoples Services for Surrey and Sussex Police said: "Our police officers undertake a demanding and often dangerous role; ensuring that we keep Sussex safe and protect the most vulnerable from harm. We’re proud of the commitment and bravery that they demonstrate each and every day.

"As a force, we are doing all that we can to ensure that we’re alleviating some of the pressures faced by those on the front-line, including ensuring that we maintain our officer numbers following the biggest period of recruitment in our history.

"When it comes to pay, the feelings highlighted are not unique to Sussex. Officers from across England and Wales share similar views and we agree that those who are keeping our country safe should be paid at the right levels.

"We recognise the pressure that our police officers and staff are under, especially given the cost of living crisis and we have taken some steps, despite tight budgets and constraints, to do what we can to help officers. Our Chief Constable has already implemented an increase to the South East allowance to the maximum allowed from £1,500 to £2,000 per year.

“We have seen our largest police officer recruitment drive in a decade; already welcoming hundreds of new officers into our organisation and onto the streets of our communities and have a wellbeing strategy which places officer and staff wellbeing at the heart of the organisation; ensuring we’re looking after our people mentally and physically, providing them with the support they may need.

