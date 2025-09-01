Road restrictions planned during annual Findon Sheep Fair

Road restrictions during the annual Findon Sheep Fair have been notified by West Sussex County Council.

A Temporary Traffic Regulation Order will be made to manage traffic safely during the sheep fair. The order will come into effect on September 13 only and is expected to be in operation between 7.30am and 5.30pm.

Temporarily management measures include one-way traffic restrictions in Cross Lane southwards, High Street southbound, Horsham Road northbound and Nepcote Lane southbound.

They will also temporarily prohibit waiting at any time in Cross Lane, Convent Gardens, High Street, Horsham Road, Nepcote Lane and Soldiers Field Lane, on lengths indicated by local signage.

The council said: "These restrictions are needed to manage traffic safely during the Findon Sheep Fair.

"During the operative periods of this order alternative routes for vehicles will be indicated on site and traffic managed by marshals. Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times."