Rotherfield new build given the thumbs up

On Thursday (March 31), Wealden District Council’s planning committee north approved plans to demolish a stables building on land off of Ashley Road and construct a five-bedroom house in its place.

While it had been recommended for approval, the application had proven to be controversial among neighbours and had seen objections raised by Rotherfield Parish Council.

Speaking on behalf of objectors was ward councillor Phil Dixon (Con), who argued the harm of the proposals would outweigh any benefit. He said: “It is clear that we have to give great weight to conserving the landscape in the [High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty].

Proposed design of the new build

“That doesn’t mean it is just a straightforward balance. Even a small amount of harm could fail to be offset if there aren’t sufficient benefits. I don’t really see that there are sufficient benefits here

“We are talking about one house, so it is not going to do much for the five-year land supply. It is a large house and we know, as we have had housing need studies, that is not what we need in villages.”

This view was not shared by the committee, however, which considered the new build would only have a limited impact on the AONB. Committee members also praised the design and, in particular, its energy efficiency measures.

Following a short discussion, the application was unanimously approved by the committee.

For further information on the proposals see application reference WD/2021/2402/F on the Wealden District Council website.