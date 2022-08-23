Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Countryside Alliance has criticised Haywards Heath Town Council after it became the first town council in Europe to endorse the Plant Based Treaty. Picture: Steve Robards

The international treaty has been signed by celebrities like Sir Paul McCartney and aims to stop damage to ecosystems caused by animal agriculture.

It makes dozens of demands like transitioning to plant-based meals in schools and hospitals, while subsidizing fruits and vegetables.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Countryside Alliance said the town council was ‘turning its back’ on local farming communities.

But the council insists that it supports livestock farmers.

Countryside Alliance spokesman Mo Metcalf-Fisher said: “It is disappointing to see a local council complicit in pandering to misinformation about livestock farming in Britain, which is among the most sustainable in the world.

“The UK climate is ideal for growing grass for animals to eat.

“Around 65 per cent of farmland in the UK is best suited to growing grass rather than other crops.

“If we did not graze livestock on it, we could not use it to produce food.”

The group said red meat and dairy are part of a balanced diet and Mo said that knowing how food is produced is ‘far more important than whether it is animal or vegetable’.

He said: “The Town Council should opt instead for engaging with local farmers about the work they are doing to produce sustainable food, while doing their part to protect and enhance our countryside.

“As it stands, they are open to the accusation of being an anti-farming authority.”

The Countryside Alliance said it is seeking reassurances that the council would not be able to implement changes to school meals.

A Haywards Heath Town Council spokesperson said: “While the Town Council supports the aims of The Plant Based Treaty, it fully respects every individual’s right to choose the content of their diets.

“The council’s website aims to make the public aware of the options available when selecting a diet.

“The Town Council wishes to emphasise its support for livestock farmers and applauds their work on re-wilding, reforestation and most importantly, the research into reducing the generation of methane via farm animal digestive systems.