Sally-Ann Hart MP supports the call to Ban Live Exports and stop illegal puppy and kitten smuggling

On the 18th of October, Sally-Ann Hart MP for Hastings and Rye attended a walk-in session for Members of Parliament on live animal exports.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event was hosted by the Rt Hon George Eustice MP and organised by some of the UK’s biggest animal welfare groups, supporting their call for Bills to ban live exports from Great Britain for slaughter or fattening, ban the import of puppies and kittens under 6 months, along with other restrictions such as the import of dogs with cropped ears and; make dog abduction a specific offense.

The parliamentary event follows the delivery of a petition – which gained over 95,000 signatures – to Downing Street last month, calling on the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak to show true leadership for animals and deliver a ban on live exports for slaughter and fattening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Live exports cause overcrowding, stress, exhaustion, dehydration, hunger and even death.

Sally-Ann at the ban live exports event

86% of the public support measures to end the illegal puppy trade, 76% support a ban on imports of dogs with cropped ears and 81% measures to make dog theft a specific offence.

After attending the briefing, Sally-Ann Hart MP for Hastings and Rye said: “It is so important that the UK upholds high standards of animal welfare and sets an example for other countries to follow. This briefing was a wonderful way to discuss with some great organisations the imperative need to safeguard our nation's animals and the banning of live exports is a keyway of doing so.”

James West, Chief Public Affairs Manager at Compassion in World Farming UK, said: “We know that a ban on live exports has huge public support, and it’s great to see that reflected in the large number of MPs who attended the event today. It is now time for the UK Government to take note and finally deliver the long-awaited Bill to ban live exports so this trade is ended once and for all. Thank you to all those MPs that attended today’s session and for helping to keep up the pressure to ensure legislation to ban live exports remains on the UK political agenda.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad