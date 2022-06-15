'Seaford can take no more' - objections to 40 retirement apartments

McCarthy Stone wants to redevelop the site currently occupied by the Seaford and District Constitutional Club on the corner of Crouch Lane and East Street.

The company would build 19 one-bedroom and 21 two-bedroom units. These would be self-contained retirement living apartments with communal facilities such as residents’ lounge, reception, office, function space and mobility store.

The existing constitutional club would be demolished and relocated into a new premises contained within the new building.

CGI impression of 40 new retirement apartments in Seaford

Two new vehicle access points are proposed from Crouch Lane, to the western edge of the site, whilst retaining the existing pedestrian access to the north.

A 25-space parking court would be provided for residents as well as five for the relocated constitutional club.

The developer proposes to create a wildflower meadow as part of its landscaping strategy, alongside fruit trees and native species.

The terrace on the upper ground floor would provide an communal seating and outside dining area for residents.

The application concludes: “The proposals are suitable for the site in terms of land use, amount of development, access, layout and appearance.

"They represent an exciting opportunity to deliver a new well–designed building providing retirement accommodation in Seaford. It is concluded that the proposals are fully acceptable in design and access terms.”

But a string of objections have already been lodged with Lewes District Council.

One wrote: “There are plenty of retirement complexes in Seaford already. There is not the infrastructure to support another one, particularly in terms of social care and medical facilities. I am strongly against this application.”Another called five parking spaces for the club a ‘joke’, while Crouch Lane was described as an ‘extremely dangerous road’ as it is used as a cut-through from the A259, and lacked a proper pavement for pedestrians along its full length.

Several respondents suggested the site should be used for affordable housing or accommodation for young adults and families instead.

One wrote: “Seaford is already awash with retirement homes, some still unsold. Any new development should focus on the younger generation.”

Another said: “This area is completely unsuitable because of traffic and infrastructure. Until this is sorted Seaford can take no more.”