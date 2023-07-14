Seaford Town Football Club has secured permission to use its floodlights during evening matches on more occasions each season alongside permanent advertising boards on the edge of the pitch.

Under previous permissions the eight lights at Crouch Gardens can currently be used for a maximum of 12 evenings a year.

The club originally applied to vary a condition to remove the limit completely, but after speaking to Lewes District Council officers requested a maximum of 22 evening floodlight fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This change was approved by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday (July 12).

Seaford Town Football Club's floodlights (Image: Wealden planning portal)

However several residents living around the ground spoke in opposition, including one person living in Bramber Road, who raised issues with light pollution, noise and parking.

He said: “We do not want the football club to go away, but we do think that further disruption to our lives through their use of the public open space is not acceptable.”

Matthew Herriott, club secretary, acknowledged the relationship between the club and neighbours had become ‘fractured’ in recent years – something he attributed to now ‘shelved’ plans by the former committee to build a fence around the Crouch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We are working closely with neighbouring groups to rebuild those relationships.”

He also admitted on two occasions floodlights had stayed on beyond the cut-off time, but one was due to a head injury which led to an ambulance being called, and the second was due to a game with extra time and penalties.

Sean MacLeod (LDem, Newhaven North) said he sympathised with the residents, but believed the club should be given an opportunity to grow.

The committee also approved the club’s plans for permanent advertising boards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application followed an enforcement notice after the boards were left there since March 2020 without planning permission.

Objections were also raised by nearby neighbours, who pointed out the club did not play at a ground, but rented the pitch on a per session basis in what is a designated green space.