The search is on for Green Business Champions to be the face of the project and help inspire change.

Let’s Go! Net Zero is a new initiative to motivate businesses to embrace sustainability and empower a resilient and forward-thinking economy across West Sussex.

Champions from West Sussex businesses will be recruited to work with business networks, councils, and a project team from the University of Brighton’s Green Growth Platform and Low Carbon Leaders. They will inspire others with their compelling stories about how they’ve taken steps towards net zero, sharing both the struggles and the successes. The Champions will help to build an understanding of net zero and the many potential benefits of taking sustainability to the heart of a business, from energy cost savings to securing investment.

Let’s Go! Net Zero is jointly funded by the West Sussex County and District & Borough Councils.

Solar panels

County Council Leader Paul Marshall said: “West Sussex is home to a vibrant and a diverse business community, with many forward-thinking enterprises committed to protecting the natural environment. If you feel you’ve got a great story to share that can inspire others, Let’s Go! Net Zero wants to hear from you.”

Let’s Go! Net Zero is underpinned by the County Council’s and District & Borough Council partners’ aim to support business to make decisions which reduce carbon impact to support a sustainable and prosperous economy. The scheme will provide businesses with information and sustainability tips through a countywide programme of demonstrator events, where experts and industry peers will share their experiences.

The Champions will feature across a year-long publicity campaign and on the Let’s Go! Net Zero website and social media. They’ll also get the opportunity to share their own sustainability story by speaking at select local business events over the course of the year.

The Champions will be supported with training and join a network of fellow Champions from different sectors and areas of the county. A fee will be paid to cover expenses.

There’s a two-stage application process, starting with a simple online form. If you’re shortlisted, you’ll be invited to submit a short video explaining your own sustainability story and why you feel you would make an ideal Green Business Champion for West Sussex.