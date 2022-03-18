Seasonal outdoor bar in Lewes given the go ahead

Last week, a Lewes District Council licensing panel considered an application seeking permission to establish an outdoor bar in a field, known as The Paddock, at Old Lewes Racecourse.

The application, which had seen opposition from a group of local residents, had been seeking permission to serve alcohol in the field on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays between April 1st and September 30th each year.

Objectors had raised a number of concerns about the proposals, largely to do with disturbance and public safety.

Proposed area for the new seasonal outdoor bar just north of Lewes town

But in a decision notice published on Thursday (March 17), the panel confirmed it had chosen to grant the licence, albeit with some additional conditions beyond those sought by the applicant.

The notice read: “The sub-committee carefully considered all the relevant objections received, including, in relation to the objection that the customers would disturb the peregrine falcons. However, it did not consider that it was more likely than not that a criminal offence would be committed.

“It further noted the concerns about offences, such as a public order offence, relating to urination and defecation in a public place but were content that the applicant would be providing toilets which should address those concerns.

“Further, in relation to the concerns of littering, the sub-committee took into account that litter bins would be provided, and the cups used would be compostable.”

It added: “On balance, the sub-committee were satisfied that, with the additional conditions imposed upon the premises licence, as above, the granting of the licence would not undermine the promotion of the relevant licensing objectives.”

The additional conditions included a maximum capacity of 40 customers at any one time, a limit of 52 days of opening per year and a ban on customers accessing the premises by car.

This final condition had been suggested by the applicant, but was formalised by the panel.

While the licence was limited to 52 days a year, the panel also noted that the applicant would need to secure planning permission to operate the bar for more than 28 days per year.

According to council papers, the South Downs National Park Authority had previously informed the applicant that it would be unlikely to grant planning permission for this. It did not, however, object to the licence being granted.